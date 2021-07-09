Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PASG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.52. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after buying an additional 700,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Passage Bio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Passage Bio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

