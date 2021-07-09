Panda Yield Hits Market Capitalization of $77,107.97 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $77,107.97 and $3,449.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.00876093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005323 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

