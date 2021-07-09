Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Raised to GBX 29 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.63% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.30 ($0.23). 2,537,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,077. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of £333.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

