Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%.

PAM opened at $15.63 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $870.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

