Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $870.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.