Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

