Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the year-to-date period (+110.2% versus +92.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Ovintiv is an independent upstream operator with an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in three major North American unconventional basins: Montney, Anadarko and the Permian. Following the Newfield acquisition in 2019, the company has achieved a higher liquids focus, greater scale and cost synergies. Ovintiv has also done a commendable job of cutting its expenses in a disciplined manner, which should boost free cash flow generation. Ovintiv’s cash flows are expected to receive further downside protection from attractive oil and gas hedges. Consequently, Ovintiv is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

OVV stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

