Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

