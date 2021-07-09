Ossiam Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

