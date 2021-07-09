Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $144.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,433,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

