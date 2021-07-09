Ossiam Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

