Ossiam Purchases 13,059 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,648.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $472.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

