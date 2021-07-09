Ossiam Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ossiam grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $181.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

