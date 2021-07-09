Ossiam Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ossiam raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 308.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $446.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.