Ossiam Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,829 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $3,343,139. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.79 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

