Origin Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,712.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $64,712.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

