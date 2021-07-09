OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $13.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the lowest is $12.08 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $13.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $58.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $64.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 104,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,715. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $779.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

