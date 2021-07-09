OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.79 million to $17.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $82.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.25 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.42 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $142.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $534,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The company has a market cap of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

