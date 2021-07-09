Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $373.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.