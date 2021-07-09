Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $1.72 on Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Opium has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $69.13 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00005056 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.37 or 1.00171643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00951449 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

