Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,116 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $659.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $667.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.