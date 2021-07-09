Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.