Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 70.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

