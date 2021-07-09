Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Silgan were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

