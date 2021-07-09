OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.01

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 4139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.