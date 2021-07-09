Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.