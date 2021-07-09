Omega Fund Management LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Omega Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.5% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 1.24% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $18,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,445 shares of company stock worth $605,701. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARQT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,721. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

