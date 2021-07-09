Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

OLLI opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

