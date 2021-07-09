Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 5,542 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,905 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 149,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $25.40 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,445 shares of company stock worth $605,701. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

