Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 1,340 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.