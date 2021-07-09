Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $118.21 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 155.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

