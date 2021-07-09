Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 3,511 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,033 shares of company stock worth $12,434,507 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

RDFN opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,536.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

