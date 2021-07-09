Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires New Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

