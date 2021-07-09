O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 155.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -275.52 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

