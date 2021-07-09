O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,360 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 1,514.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $5,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.84 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

