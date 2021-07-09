O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

