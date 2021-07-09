O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.