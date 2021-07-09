O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,982 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of CRSR opened at $31.16 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 in the last ninety days. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

