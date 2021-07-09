O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 725 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

