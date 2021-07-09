O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.