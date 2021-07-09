NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

