Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVCF. CIBC raised their price objective on Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Nuvei stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

