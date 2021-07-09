Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Target worth $705,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.51. 48,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,341. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

