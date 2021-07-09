Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,306,735 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,777,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306,735 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,524,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 178,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $6,786,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 146,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

