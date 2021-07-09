Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 423,110 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,795,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 423,110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,176,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $175.61. The stock had a trading volume of 249,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,488. The firm has a market cap of $319.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

