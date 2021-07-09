Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,395,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,285,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after buying an additional 1,361,937 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 121,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

