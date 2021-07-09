Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 114,190 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,190 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,012,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $500.65. 17,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $508.63. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

