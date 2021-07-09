Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$74.58 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$41.50 and a 1 year high of C$79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.38. The stock has a market cap of C$42.53 billion and a PE ratio of 55.16.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.6600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 133.88%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.