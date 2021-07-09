NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $240.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NVCR opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.95. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,742.98 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,572. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

