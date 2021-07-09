NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,742.98 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,572 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 72.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

